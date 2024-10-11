జపాన్ ఎన్జివో సంస్థ ‘నిహాన్ హిడాంక్యో’ కు నోబెల్ శాంతి బహుమతి!

- Advertisement -

స్టాక్ హోం(స్వీడెన్): నోబెల్ శాంతి బహుమతి2024ని జపాన్ కు చెందిన ఎన్జివో సంస్థ ‘నిహాన్ హిడాంక్యో’ కు ప్రకటించారు. ప్రపంచాన్ని అణ్వాయుధ రహితంగా మార్చేందుకు విశేషంగా కృషి చేసినందుకుగాను నిహాన్ హిడాంక్యో కు ఈ పురస్కారాన్ని ప్రకటించారు. నార్వే నోబెల్ కమిటీ ఈ ప్రకటన చేసింది.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2024 #NobelPeacePrize to the Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo. This grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha, is receiving the peace prize for its… pic.twitter.com/YVXwnwVBQO

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 11, 2024