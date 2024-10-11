Friday, October 11, 2024
జపాన్ ఎన్జివో సంస్థ ‘నిహాన్ హిడాంక్యో’ కు నోబెల్ శాంతి బహుమతి!

Nobel Peace Prize
స్టాక్ హోం(స్వీడెన్):  నోబెల్ శాంతి బహుమతి2024ని జపాన్ కు చెందిన  ఎన్జివో  సంస్థ ‘నిహాన్ హిడాంక్యో’ కు ప్రకటించారు.  ప్రపంచాన్ని అణ్వాయుధ రహితంగా మార్చేందుకు విశేషంగా కృషి చేసినందుకుగాను నిహాన్ హిడాంక్యో కు ఈ పురస్కారాన్ని ప్రకటించారు. నార్వే నోబెల్ కమిటీ ఈ ప్రకటన చేసింది.

 

