ప్రియుడిని పెళ్లాడిన హీరోయిన్ కీర్తి సురేష్.. ఫోటోలు వైరల్

టాలీవుడ్ హీరోయన్ హీరోయిన్ కీర్తి సురేష్ పెళ్లిపీటలెక్కింది. తన ప్రియుడిని పెళ్లి చేసుకుని కొత్త జీవితంలోకి అడుగు పెట్టారు. బుధవారం తన ప్రియుడు, చిన్ననాటి స్నేహితుడు ఆంటోనిని కీర్తి సురేష్ పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నారు. ఇరు కుటుంబాలు, సన్నిహితుల మధ్య వీరి వివాహ వేడుక గోవాలో వైభవంగా జరిగింది. ప్రస్తుతం పెళ్లీ ఫోటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ గా మారాయి. దీంతో కీర్తి అభిమానులు, పలువురు సినీ ప్రముఖులు నవ దంపతులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు చెబుతున్నారు.

Cheers to the beautiful couple and their new adventure together ❤️✨

Wishing you all the happiness Queen @KeerthyOfficial 👑 #ForTheLoveOfNYKE #KAWedding #KeerthySuresh pic.twitter.com/cDRimPz6sQ

— Trends Keerthy (@TrendsKeerthy) December 12, 2024