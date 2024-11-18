మహారాష్ట్ర, జార్ఖండ్ నుంచి రూ.858 కోట్లు స్వాధీనం

- Advertisement -

ఈ ఎన్నికల సీజన్‌లో జప్తులు రూ. 1,082.20 కోట్లు… మహారాష్ట్ర , జార్ఖండ్‌లలో ఏడు రెట్లు ఎక్కువ స్వాధీనం అని తెలిపిన ఎన్నికల సంఘం. గ్యారంటీలు, కులం, మతం ఆధారంగా కూడా ఓట్లు లాగాలనే ఎత్తుగడలు. కాంగ్రెస్, బిజెపి మోడల్ కోడ్ ను ఉల్లంఘిస్తున్నాయా? అని నిఘా పెడుతున్న ఎన్నికల సంఘం.

Overall Rs 858 crores worth of seizures have been reported for the states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which is 7 times the seizures done during the assembly elections in 2019. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Maharashtra recorded seizures worth Rs. 103.61 crores while for… pic.twitter.com/kXoMQBgyfI

