మహారాష్ట్ర, జార్ఖండ్ నుంచి రూ.858 కోట్లు స్వాధీనం

ఈ ఎన్నికల సీజన్‌లో జప్తులు రూ. 1,082.20 కోట్లు… మహారాష్ట్ర , జార్ఖండ్‌లలో ఏడు రెట్లు ఎక్కువ స్వాధీనం అని తెలిపిన ఎన్నికల సంఘం. గ్యారంటీలు, కులం, మతం ఆధారంగా కూడా ఓట్లు లాగాలనే ఎత్తుగడలు. కాంగ్రెస్, బిజెపి మోడల్ కోడ్ ను ఉల్లంఘిస్తున్నాయా? అని నిఘా పెడుతున్న ఎన్నికల సంఘం.

 

న్యూ ఆర్లియన్స్‌లో రెండు కాల్పుల ఘటనలు
దేవాలయం సమీపంలో భారీ పేలుడు

