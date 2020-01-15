కాంగ్రెస్ దారిలోనే బిజెపి నడుస్తోంది: మాయావతి

లక్నో: బహుజన్ సమాజ్ పార్టీ అధినేత్రి మాయావతి బిజెపి, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీలపై ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. బుధవారం ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్ రాజధాని లక్నోలో మాయావతి మీడియా సమావేశం నిర్వహించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆమె మాట్లాడుతూ… బిజెపి ఆద్వర్యంలో కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం కూడా గత కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ నడిచిన దారిలోనే నడుస్తోందని మండిపడ్డారు. రాజకీయ స్వార్థ ప్రయోజనాల కోసం అధికారాన్ని దుర్వినియోగం చేస్తోంది ద్వజమెత్తారు. ‘కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వ తప్పుడు విధానాలతో దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా శాంతి, భద్రతల సమస్య నెలకొందన్నారు. ఇది దేశ పరిస్థితులను ఆందోళనలో నెట్టేసే విషయని మాయావతి విమర్శించారు.

BJP led Central govt is also following path of Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati, BJP led Central govt is also following the path of Congress party. It is misusing its powers for political gains. Wrong policies of govt has led to disturbance&law&order situation across the country, which is a matter of national concern.