నగరంలో సిట్కో కార్యాలయం ప్రారంభించిన కెటిఆర్

హైదరాబాద్: తెలంగాణ రాజధాని నగరం విభిన్న సంస్కృతుల సమ్మేళన నగరమని రాష్ట్ర ఐటి,పరిశ్రమల మంత్రి కె.టి. రామారావు అన్నారు. గత తొమ్మిదేండ్లలో ఐటి రంగ ఉద్యోగుల సంఖ్య 3.25 లక్షల నుంచి 10 లక్షలకు పెరిగిందన్నారు. హైదరాబాద్లో గ్లోబల్ ఆల్టర్నేటివ్ ఇన్వెస్ట్మెంట్ అసెట్స్ సర్వీస్ ‘సిట్కో ’ కొత్త యూనిట్ను మంత్రి కె. తారక రామారావు మంగళవారం ప్రారంభించారు. హైదరాబాద్లో శాంతి భద్రతలు చక్కగా ఉంటాయని, ఇక్కడ ద్వేషం, హింసకు తావులేదన్నారు.
ఇమేజ్ టవర్స్, యానిమేషన్, గేమింగ్, మల్లీమీడియా కోసం హైదరాబాద్లో ఒక కేంద్రం నిర్మించబడుతోందని కెటిఆర్ పేర్కొన్నారు. 18 ఎకరాల్లో విస్తరించి ఉంది. హైదరాబాద్ను ఎంపిక చేసుకోవడం ద్వారా సిట్కో తెలివైన పనిచేసిందన్నారు. సిట్కో కు చెందిన రెండో అతిపెద్ద క్యాంపస్ హైదరాబాద్లో ఉండాలని, దానిని సాకారం చేద్దామని కెటిఆర్ అన్నారు.
#Hyderabad is a No-nonsense city – Minister KTR
We don’t tolerate any kind of violence, hatred & any kind of nonsense https://t.co/A05wVMKxUn law & order
For those from UP, tell Yogi we are taking really good care of you pic.twitter.com/OzWV1L6zLM
— Naveena Ghanate (@TheNaveena) April 18, 2023
Minister KTR inaugurated Citco's permanent office for the Center of Excellence team in Hyderabad.
The new state of the art office of Citco, the global alternative investment asset servicer, will cater to its ongoing expansion in the region.#happeninghyderabad pic.twitter.com/UGCdtLSNOd
— NAKKA RAVI KTR BRS (@NakkaRavi13) April 18, 2023