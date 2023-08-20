Sunday, August 20, 2023
ఎంపి సంతోష్ కుమార్ ప్రజాసేవకుడు: రామ్ చరణ్

Ram Charan Inaugurated Wings Of Fashions Book
నటుడు రామ్‌చరణ్ రాజ్యసభ సభ్యుడు జోగినిపల్లి సంతోష్ కుమార్‌లో కళలు, రాజకీయాలు, ప్రజా సేవ అద్వితీయ సమ్మేళనాన్ని హైలైట్ చేశారు. సంతోష్ కుమార్ తీసిన ఛాయాచిత్రాలను కలిగి ఉన్న ‘వింగ్స్ ఆఫ్ ఫ్యాషన్’ పుస్తకాన్ని రామ్ చరణ్ ఆదివారం ఆవిష్కరించారు. సంతోష్ ప్రజాసేవకుడని రామ్ చరణ్ అభివర్ణించారు. జంతువుల పట్ల సంతోష్ కుమార్ కు ప్రేమ ఎక్కువని చరణ్ పేర్కొన్నారు. పక్షులపై ఎంపి సంతోశ్ కుమార్ కు ఉన్న ప్రేమ ఎనలేనిదన్నారు. పక్షలతో ఉన్నప్పుడు నిశ్శబ్ధంగా ఉండాలన్న మాట హృదయానికి హత్తుకుందన్నారు రామ్ చరణ్.

 

 

