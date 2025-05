ముంబయిపై గెలిచిన గుజరాత్

NAIL BITER AT WANKHEDE 🚨

– GT had 1 over after rain break

– GT required 15 runs

– Deepak Chahar bowling

– Chahar bowled a No Ball

– GT needed 1 in 1

– Arshad hit straight to Hardik

– MI had all the time in the world to run out Arshad, but …. #MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/ad0dlc3mfb

— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) May 7, 2025