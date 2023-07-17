వందే భారత్ రైలులో మంటలు.. తప్పిన ప్రమాదం

- Advertisement -

భోపాల్: వందే భారత్ ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్ రైలులో మంటలు చెలరేగాయి. సోమవారం ఉదయం 7 గంటల ప్రాంతంలో భోపాల్ నుండి దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీ వెళ్తున్న వందే భారత్ ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్ రైలు ఓ బోగీ బ్యాటరీ బాక్సులో ప్రమాదవశాత్తు మంటలు అలుముకున్నాయి. అప్రమత్తమైన రైల్వే సిబ్బంది వెంటనే మంటలను అదుపు చేశారు. దీంతో భారీ ప్రమాదం తప్పినట్లైంది. అదృష్టవశాత్తు ఈ ప్రమాదంలో ఎవరికీ ఎటువంటి ప్రమాదం జరగలేదు.

The #VandeBharatExpress are magnificent Indian trains & good to see our able staff control the unfortunate fire in the #VandeBharat train that had to ply between Bhopal & Delhi. Hope no one is injured and the magnificent train soon resumes it's journey!

Gratitude to the staff! pic.twitter.com/QZvNF8oBB8

— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) July 17, 2023