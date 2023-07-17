Monday, July 17, 2023
వందే భారత్ రైలులో మంటలు.. తప్పిన ప్రమాదం

భోపాల్: వందే భారత్ ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్ రైలులో మంటలు చెలరేగాయి. సోమవారం ఉదయం 7 గంటల ప్రాంతంలో భోపాల్ నుండి దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీ వెళ్తున్న వందే భారత్ ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్ రైలు ఓ బోగీ బ్యాటరీ బాక్సులో ప్రమాదవశాత్తు మంటలు అలుముకున్నాయి. అప్రమత్తమైన రైల్వే సిబ్బంది వెంటనే మంటలను అదుపు చేశారు. దీంతో భారీ ప్రమాదం తప్పినట్లైంది. అదృష్టవశాత్తు ఈ ప్రమాదంలో ఎవరికీ ఎటువంటి ప్రమాదం జరగలేదు.

