ఫరూక్ అబ్దుల్లాకు కరోనా

ఫరూక్ అబ్దుల్లాకు కరోనా

Farooq Abdullah was infected with coronavirus

శ్రీనగర్‌ : నేషనల్ కాన్ఫరెన్స్ అధినేత, జమ్మూకాశ్మీర్‌ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఫరూక్ అబ్దుల్లాకు కరోనా వైరస్ సోకింది. ఫరూక్ అబ్దుల్లాకు కరోనా సోకినట్లు ఆయన తనయుడు, నేషనల్‌ కాన్ఫరెన్స్‌ నేత ఒమర్ అబ్దుల్లా ట్వీట్టర్ ద్వారా తెలిపారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఇతర కుటుంబసభ్యులతో కలిసి క్వారంటైన్ లో ఉన్నామని తెలిపారు. గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా తమను సంప్రదించడానికి వచ్చిన అందరూ తప్పనిసరి జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకోని, కరోనా పరీక్షలు చేయించుకోవాలని సూచించారు.

