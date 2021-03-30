శ్రీనగర్‌ : నేషనల్ కాన్ఫరెన్స్ అధినేత, జమ్మూకాశ్మీర్‌ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఫరూక్ అబ్దుల్లాకు కరోనా వైరస్ సోకింది. ఫరూక్ అబ్దుల్లాకు కరోనా సోకినట్లు ఆయన తనయుడు, నేషనల్‌ కాన్ఫరెన్స్‌ నేత ఒమర్ అబ్దుల్లా ట్వీట్టర్ ద్వారా తెలిపారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఇతర కుటుంబసభ్యులతో కలిసి క్వారంటైన్ లో ఉన్నామని తెలిపారు. గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా తమను సంప్రదించడానికి వచ్చిన అందరూ తప్పనిసరి జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకోని, కరోనా పరీక్షలు చేయించుకోవాలని సూచించారు.

My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions.

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 30, 2021