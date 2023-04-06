Thursday, April 6, 2023
ప్రతిపక్షాల ‘తిరంగ మార్చ్’

న్యూఢిల్లీ: ప్రతిపక్షాల ఎంపీలు నేడు(గురువారం) పార్లమెంటు బడ్జెట్ సెషన్ చివరి రోజున పార్లమెంటు నుంచి విజయ్‌చౌక్‌కు ‘తిరంగ మార్చ్’ నిర్వహించారు. ‘ప్రభుత్వమే పార్లమెంటును నడవనివ్వడంలేదు. అదానీ స్కామ్‌పై చర్చ జరుగనివ్వడంలేదు’ అని కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ వేణుగోపాల్ అన్నారు. వివిధ అంశాలపై ప్రతిపక్ష ఎంపీలు నిరసన తెలిపాక పార్లమెంటు బడ్జెట్ సమావేశాలు నిరవధికంగా వాయిదా పడ్డాయి.

‘ఒకవేళ ప్రభుత్వం మా వాదన వినిపించుకోకపోతే, ప్రజాస్వామ్య పద్ధతిలో పోరాడటం మా విధి. ప్రభుత్వం మొండిగా(స్టబ్‌బోర్న్) వ్యవహరిస్తోంది. ప్రజాస్వామ్యం జీవించాలంటే ప్రతిపక్షాల వాదన వినడం ముఖ్యం.’ అని కాంగ్రెస్ జాతీయ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే అన్నారు.

 

 

