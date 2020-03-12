కరోనాపై భయాందోళనలు వద్దు: మోడీ

ఢిల్లీ: కరోనాపై భయాందోళనలు వద్దని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ తన ట్వీట్టర్ లో ట్వీట్ చేశారు. కరోనా వైరస్ సోకకుండా జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకుంటే సరిపోతుందని ప్రధాని సూచించారు. కరోనాను ఎదుర్కొనేందుకు ప్రభుత్వం సిద్ధంగా ఉందన్నారు. విదేశీ పర్యటనలు మానుకోవాలని కేంద్ర మంత్రులతో పాటు ప్రజలకు సూచించారు. అత్యవసరమైన పని ఉంటే తప్ప కరోనా వైరస్ వ్యాపించిన దేశాలలో అసలు పర్యటించొద్దని దేశ ప్రజలకు మోడీ తెలిపారు. జన సమూహం ఉన్న చోట ఎక్కువ సమయం ఉండొదన్నారు.

No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2020