16న హనుమంతుని విగ్రహాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించనున్న ప్రధాని మోడీ

న్యూఢిల్లీ: హనుమ జయంతి సందర్భంగా ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ గుజరాత్ లోని మోర్బీలో ఏప్రిల్ 16న 108 అడుగుల హనుమంతుని విగ్రహాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించబోతున్నారు. దేశం నాలుగు దిక్కుల స్థాపించే నాలుగు విగ్రహాలలో ఇది రెండోది.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti,Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 ft statue of Hanuman ji in Morbi, Gujarat on 16 April. This statue is the second of the 4 statues being set up in 4 directions across the country, as part of #Hanumanji4dham project: PMO

