16న హనుమంతుని విగ్రహాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించనున్న ప్రధాని మోడీ

hanuman statue

న్యూఢిల్లీ: హనుమ జయంతి సందర్భంగా ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ గుజరాత్ లోని మోర్బీలో ఏప్రిల్ 16న 108 అడుగుల హనుమంతుని విగ్రహాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించబోతున్నారు. దేశం నాలుగు దిక్కుల స్థాపించే నాలుగు విగ్రహాలలో ఇది రెండోది.

