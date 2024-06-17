Monday, June 17, 2024
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ రైలు ప్రమాదంలో 15 మంది మృతి

Rail accident
కోల్ కతా: పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ లోని డార్జిలింగ్ జిల్లాలో సోమవారం ఉదయం ఓ ప్యాసింజర్ రైలు, మరో గూడ్స్ రైలు ఢీకొన్నాయి. దాంతో ఇప్పటికి 15 మంది మృతి చెందగా, 60 మందకి గాయాలయ్యాయి. న్యూ జల్పాయ్ గురి రైల్వే స్టేషన్ వద్ద 13174 కాంచన్ జంగ ఎక్స్ ప్రెస్, మరో గూడ్స్ ట్రెయిన్ ఢీ కొన్నాయి. ఈ రెండు రైళ్ల ప్రమాదానికి సంబంధించిన దృశ్యాలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో షేర్ చేసుకున్నారు. రెస్య్యూ పనులు మొదలెట్టారు. ఇంకా వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@airnewsalerts</p></div>

 

