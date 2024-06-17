పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ రైలు ప్రమాదంలో 15 మంది మృతి

- Advertisement -

కోల్ కతా: పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ లోని డార్జిలింగ్ జిల్లాలో సోమవారం ఉదయం ఓ ప్యాసింజర్ రైలు, మరో గూడ్స్ రైలు ఢీకొన్నాయి. దాంతో ఇప్పటికి 15 మంది మృతి చెందగా, 60 మందకి గాయాలయ్యాయి. న్యూ జల్పాయ్ గురి రైల్వే స్టేషన్ వద్ద 13174 కాంచన్ జంగ ఎక్స్ ప్రెస్, మరో గూడ్స్ ట్రెయిన్ ఢీ కొన్నాయి. ఈ రెండు రైళ్ల ప్రమాదానికి సంబంధించిన దృశ్యాలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో షేర్ చేసుకున్నారు. రెస్య్యూ పనులు మొదలెట్టారు. ఇంకా వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.

The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri…

#WATCH | On Kanchenjunga Express train accident in West Bengal, Former Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi says, "It is too early to talk about the cause of it but in the modern times it requires an inquiry and deep corrections…I am guessing that possibly this engine did not have… pic.twitter.com/4WayJrQvmu

— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024