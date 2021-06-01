Home కెరీర్ సిబిఎస్ఇ పన్నెండో తరగతి పరీక్షలు రద్దు

సిబిఎస్ఇ పన్నెండో తరగతి పరీక్షలు రద్దు

CBSE Board Class XII examinations cancelled

న్యూఢిల్లీ: సిబిఎస్ఇ పన్నెండో తరగతి పరీక్షలను రద్దు చేస్తూ ప్రభుత్వం ఉత్తర్వులు జారీచేసింది. ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ అధ్యక్షత జరిగిన సమీక్షలో ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నారు. విద్యార్థుల ఆరోగ్యం, భధ్రత ముఖ్యమని ప్రధాని మోడీ అన్నారు. పరీక్షలు రాయాలనుకునేవారికి కరోనా ఉద్ధృతి తగ్గాక, గతేడాది మాదిరిగానే ఆసక్తి ఉన్నవారికి పరీక్షలు నిర్వహించవచ్చని తెలిపారు. పరీక్షలకు హాజరుకావాలని విద్యార్థులను బలవంతంపెట్టవద్దని ప్రధాని సూచించారు. అటు సిబిఎస్ఇ పరీక్షల రద్దు నిర్ణయాన్ని ఢిల్లీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ స్వాగతించారు. విద్యార్థుల ఆరోగ్యంపట్ల ఆందోళన చెందామని కేజ్రీవాల్ తెలిపారు. సిబిఎస్ఇ పరీక్షల రద్దుపై ప్రధాని నిర్ణయం హర్షణీయమన్నారు.

