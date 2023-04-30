ఛండీగఢ్: పంజాబ్ రాష్ట్రం లూధియానాలోని ఓ ఫ్యాక్టరీలో గ్యాస్ లీకైంది. గయాస్పూరా ప్రాంతంలో గ్యాస్ లీక్ ఘటనలో 9 మంది మృతి చెందగా 11 మంది తీవ్ర అస్వస్థతకు గురయ్యారు. ఎన్డిఆర్ఎఫ్ బృందాలు ఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకొని సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టాయి. తీవ్రంగా గాయపడిన వారిని స్థానిక ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు. అస్వస్థతకు గురైనవారిలో కొందరి పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉందని ఆస్పత్రి వర్గాలు వెల్లడించాయి. గ్యాస్ లీక్ ఘటనపై దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నామని పోలీసులు వెల్లడించారు. పంజాబ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి భగవంత్ మాన్ ఈ ఘటనపై దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. మృతి కుటుంబాలకు, గాయపడిన వారికి అన్ని రకాలుగా సహాయ సహకారాలు అందిస్తామని వెల్లడించారు.
#WATCH | Punjab: NDRF personnel reach the spot in Giaspura area of Ludhiana where a gas leak claimed 9 lives; 11 others are hospitalised.
Local officials say that the area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/BuxUEb8SCq
— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
#WATCH | Punjab: An incident of gas leak reported in Giaspura area of Ludhiana.
Police say, "At least 5 casualties reported. 5-6 people fell unconscious and they have been admitted to a hospital. A rescue team has been called to the spot. A team of doctors & ambulances have… pic.twitter.com/e3NTMKBu3z
— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023