Saturday, May 13, 2023
Homeవార్తలుజాతీయ వార్తలు
జాతీయ వార్తలుస్పెషల్ ఆర్టికల్స్తాజా వార్తలు

కాంగ్రెస్‌కు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన ప్రధాని మోడీ

27
- Advertisement -
PM Modi
- Advertisement -

న్యూఢిల్లీ: కర్నాటక అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం సాధించిన కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీకి ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ప్రజల ఆకాంక్షలు పూర్తి చేయడానికి ఆ పార్టీ బాగా కృషిచేయాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు.

‘కర్నాటక ఎన్నికల్లో మద్దతు ఇచ్చిన వారికి కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలుపుకుంటున్నాను. తీవ్రంగా కృషి చేసిన బిజెపి కార్యకర్తలను మెచ్చుకుంటున్నాను. రానున్న రోజుల్లో మనం కర్నాటకకు మరింత శక్తితో సేవలందిద్దాం’ అని ఆయన ట్వీట్ చేశారు. 224 సీట్లున్న అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్ మెజారిటీ పార్టీగా గెలుపొందింది.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
సిద్ధార్థ్ ‘టక్కర్’ చిత్రం నుంచి రొమాంటిక్ సాంగ్ ‘పెదవులు వీడి మౌనం’
Next article
ఆగి ఉన్న లారీని ఢీకొట్టిన వ్యాన్..ఇద్దరు మృతి

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

రియర్వాయర్‌లో మహిళ మృతదేహం లభ్యం

ఆగి ఉన్న లారీని ఢీకొట్టిన వ్యాన్..ఇద్దరు మృతి

సిద్ధార్థ్ ‘టక్కర్’ చిత్రం నుంచి రొమాంటిక్ సాంగ్ ‘పెదవులు వీడి మౌనం’

కర్ణాటకలో బిజెపి ఓటమి.. దక్షిణ భారత ప్రజల విజయం

ఆర్టీసిలో పదేళ్లుగా లేని నియామకాలు..

కర్ణాటకలో బీజేపీ ఓటమికి బాధ్యత నాదే : సిఎం బసవరాజ్ బొమ్మై

రేపు అగ్రికల్చర్ ఎంసెట్ ప్రాథమిక కీ విడుదల

ఇది దేశాన్ని ఏకం చేసే రాజకీయ విజయం : ప్రియాంక గాంధీ

ఎపిలో ఆరాచక పాలన.. నా రాష్ట్రం.. నా ప్రభుత్వం.. నా ఇష్టం..

కాచిగూడ టు- కాకినాడ మధ్య ప్రత్యేక రైళ్లు

వీడియో వైరల్: ఫ్యాన్స్ వల్ల నిలిచిపోయిన మ్యాచ్

కర్నాటకలో కాంగ్రెస్‌కు మద్దతిచ్చిన కెసిఆర్

బిజెపి నెత్తిన బజరంగ్‌బలి గద: సంజయ్ రౌత్

‘కస్టడీ’ యాక్షన్ సీన్‌ను ప్రేక్షకులు మెచ్చుకుంటున్నారు : అక్కినేని నాగ చైతన్య

టైటిల్‌ వినగానే నిజాయితీగా తీసే సినిమా అనిపించింది: సంతోష్ శోభన్

మే 26న ‘మేమ్‌ ఫేమస్` చిత్రం విడుదల

కర్నాటకలో ముగిసిన కౌంటింగ్, ఎవరికెన్ని స్థానాలు వచ్చాయంటే…

హ్యాపీ ఎండింగ్ మూవీ టీజర్ లాంచ్

మే 15న ‘PVT04’ నుంచి పవర్ ఫుల్ గ్లింప్స్

‘బూట్‌ కట్ బాలరాజు’ నుంచి ‘రాజు నా బాలరాజు’ పాట లాంచ్ చేసిన విజయ్ ఆంటోని

“అమ్మే దైవం” వీడియోను విడుదల చేసిన మురళీ మోహన్

మే 15న #BoyapatiRAPO ఫస్ట్ థండర్ విడుదల

విద్యార్థుల ఆత్మ‌హ‌త్య‌ల‌పై స్పందించిన మ్యూజిక్ స్కూల్ డైరెక్ట‌ర్

తెలంగాణ పల్లె కథ.. “తురమ్ ఖాన్‌లు” షూటింగ్ పూర్తి…

‘PVT04’లో అందాల ‘చిత్ర’గా అలరించనున్న శ్రీలీల

మెదడు, వెన్నులో కణితి ప్రాణాంతకం

కర్ణాటక ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలపై యడియూరప్ప కామెంట్స్

కర్నాటక ఫలితాలు తెలంగాణపై ప్రభావం చూపవు: కెటిఆర్

కర్నాటకలోని విజయాన్ని వేడుకచేసుకున్న తెలంగాణ కాంగ్రెస్

సంజీవనిలా పనిచేసిన భారత్ జోడో యాత్ర: కాంగ్రెస్

జూలై నాటికి ‘లిబర్’ నుండి పూర్తిగా వైదొలగాలని బ్యాంకులను కోరిన ఆర్‌బిఐ

ఆటో రంగంలోకి రిలయన్స్!.. ఎంజి మోటార్‌పై అంబానీ కన్ను

విజయోత్సాహం: కంటతడి పెట్టుకున్న డికె శివకుమార్

అంగారక గ్రహంపై నదీ ప్రవాహ ఆనవాళ్లు

ప్రజాస్వామ్యానిదే విజయం: మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే

మెజార్టీ మార్కు చేరుకోవడంలో విఫలమయ్యాం: బసవరాజ్ బొమ్మె

హనుమాన్ ఆలయంలో రేవంత్ రెడ్డి ప్రత్యేక పూజలు 

సిబిఐ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంపికపై నేడు ఉన్నత స్థాయి కమిటీ సమావేశం

స్వంత బలంతోనే ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేస్తాం: సిద్దరామయ్య

కాంగ్రెస్‌‌కు మద్దతిచ్చిన ప్రజలకు ధన్యవాదాలు: శివకుమార్

© 2014 - 2023 Mana Telangana. All Rights Reserved.