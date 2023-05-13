- Advertisement -

న్యూఢిల్లీ: కర్నాటక అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం సాధించిన కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీకి ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ప్రజల ఆకాంక్షలు పూర్తి చేయడానికి ఆ పార్టీ బాగా కృషిచేయాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు.

Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations.

‘కర్నాటక ఎన్నికల్లో మద్దతు ఇచ్చిన వారికి కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలుపుకుంటున్నాను. తీవ్రంగా కృషి చేసిన బిజెపి కార్యకర్తలను మెచ్చుకుంటున్నాను. రానున్న రోజుల్లో మనం కర్నాటకకు మరింత శక్తితో సేవలందిద్దాం’ అని ఆయన ట్వీట్ చేశారు. 224 సీట్లున్న అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో కాంగ్రెస్ మెజారిటీ పార్టీగా గెలుపొందింది.

I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023