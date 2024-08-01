Thursday, August 1, 2024
భారత్ కు మూడో మెడల్

స్వప్నిల్ కుసాలే 50 మీటర్ల రైఫిల్ 3 పొజిషన్స్ కాంస్య పతకాన్ని గెలుచుకున్నాడు !

న్యూఢిల్లీ: స్వప్నిల్ కుసాలే పారిస్ ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో భారత్‌కు మూడో పతకాన్ని సాధించి, తన తొలి గేమ్స్ లో కాంస్యం సాధించాడు. ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో ఒకే ఎడిషన్‌లో భారత్‌ మూడు షూటింగ్‌ పతకాలు సాధించడం ఇదే తొలిసారి.

 

