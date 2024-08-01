భారత్ కు మూడో మెడల్

- Advertisement -
స్వప్నిల్ కుసాలే 50 మీటర్ల రైఫిల్ 3 పొజిషన్స్ కాంస్య పతకాన్ని గెలుచుకున్నాడు !
న్యూఢిల్లీ: స్వప్నిల్ కుసాలే పారిస్ ఒలింపిక్స్లో భారత్కు మూడో పతకాన్ని సాధించి, తన తొలి గేమ్స్ లో కాంస్యం సాధించాడు. ఒలింపిక్స్లో ఒకే ఎడిషన్లో భారత్ మూడు షూటింగ్ పతకాలు సాధించడం ఇదే తొలిసారి.
#Paris2024 #Olympics #ShootingSport
Swapnil Kusale! 🥉🇮🇳
There it is, India's first ever 50m Rifle 3 Positions medal at the Olympics. Swapnil started off with a sub 10 in kneeling, it was a worrying shot. But boy did he climb up. 3rd Position in 3P! ✅https://t.co/9GeEB727TU pic.twitter.com/6BwjY06z4P
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 1, 2024
- Advertisement -