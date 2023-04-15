Saturday, April 15, 2023
దక్షిణాది ప్రతిఘటనతో దిగొచ్చిన కేంద్రం!

ఇక సిఎపిఎఫ్ పరీక్షలు ప్రాంతీయ భాషల్లో కూడా!!

న్యూఢిల్లీ: ‘పోరాడితే పోయేదేమి లేదు…’ అని ఓ మహానుభావుడు చాలా కాలం క్రిందటే అన్నారు. ఈ మధ్య కేంద్రం ‘సెంట్రల్ ఆర్మ్‌డ్ పోలీస్ ఫోర్సెస్’(సిఎపిఎఫ్) పరీక్షలు కేవలం హిందీ, ఇంగ్లీషులోనే నిర్వహిస్తామని ప్రకటించింది. కాగా దానిని దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాలు వ్యతిరేకించాయి. స్థానిక భాషల్లో పరీక్షలు నిర్వహించాలని పట్టుబట్టాయి. దాంతో దెబ్బకు కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం దిగొచ్చింది. ఇప్పుడు హిందీ, ఇంగ్లీషు భాషలతో పాటు 13 ప్రాంతీయ భాషల్లో- అస్సామీ, బెంగాలీ, గుజరాతీ, మరాఠి, మలయాళం, కన్నడ, తమిళ్, తెలుగు, ఒడియా, ఉర్దూ, పంజాబీ, మణిపురి, కోంకణి భాషల్లో కూడా నిర్వహిస్తానని ఒప్పుకుంది.

కేంద్ర సాయుధ పోలీసు బలగాల్లో సెంట్రల్ రిజర్వ్ పోలీస్ ఫోర్స్(సిఆర్‌పిఎఫ్), సరిహద్దు భద్రతా బలగం(బిఎస్‌ఎఫ్), కేంద్ర పారిశ్రామిక భద్రతా బలగం(సిఐఎస్‌ఎఫ్), ఇండోటిబెటన్ బార్డర్ పోలీస్(ఐటిబిపి), శస్త్ర సీమా బల్(ఎస్‌ఎస్‌బి), నేషనల్ సెక్యూరిటీ గార్డ్(ఎన్‌ఎస్‌జి) ఉంటాయి.

తమిళనాడు ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఎం.కె.స్టాలిన్ కేంద్ర హోం మంత్రి అమిత్ షాకు లేఖ రాసిన కొన్ని రోజులకు ఈ నిర్ణయం వెలువడింది. స్టాలిన్ సిఆర్‌పిఎఫ్ సిబ్బంది రిక్రూట్‌మెంట్‌లో రాత పరీక్ష తమిళంలో కూడా నిర్వహించాలని లేఖ రాశారు. తెలంగాణ మంత్రి కె.టి.రామా రావు కూడా ఇదే విషయమై అమిత్ షాకు లేఖ రాశారు. ఇప్పుడు ప్రాంతీయ భాషల్లో కూడా పరీక్షలు నిర్వహిస్తామని ప్రకటన వెలువడ్డాక ఎం.కె.స్టాలిన్, కెటిఆర్ కేంద్ర హోం మంత్రికి కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు.

 

