మిల్కాసింగ్ మృతిపట్ల కెటిఆర్ సంతాపం

హైదరాబాద్‌: భారత అథ్లెటిక్స్‌ దిగ్గజం ‘ఫ్లయింగ్‌ సిఖ్‌’ మిల్కాసింగ్‌ మృతిపట్ల రాష్ట్ర మున్సిపల్‌ శాఖ మంత్రి కెటిఆర్ సంతాపం ప్రకటించారు. మిల్కా మృతి భారత క్రీడా రంగానికి శాశ్వత లోటని ఆయన ట్విట్టర్‌లో ద్వారా వెల్లడించారు. మిల్కాసింగ్ అంకితభావం సాటిలేనిదన్నారు. దేశం వెలకట్టలేని నిధిని కోల్పోయిందని, మిల్కాసింగ్‌ అంకితభావం సాటిలేదని అని కెటిఆర్‌ కొనియాడారు. మిల్కాసింగ్ కుటుంబసభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు. ఇప్పటికే మిల్కాసింగ్‌ మృతిపట్ల పలువురు ప్రముఖులు సంతాపం ప్రకటించారు.

minister ktr condolences to the milkha singhs death

The nation lost one of it's most invaluable treasures. The legendary sprinter Milkha Singh's death has caused an eternal void in the realm of Indian sports. His dedication and resilience remains unmatched.

— KTR (@KTRTRS) June 19, 2021