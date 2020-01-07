ఆస్ట్రేలియాలో కార్చిచ్చు…. 48 కోట్ల మూగజీవాలు సజీవదహనం… 25 మంది మృతి

మెల్‌బోర్న్: ఆస్ట్రేలియాలో అడిలైడ్ లోని ఎడెన్ అటవీ ప్రాంతంలో చెలరేగిన కార్చిచ్చు ఇంకా అదుపులోకి రావడంలేదు. ఈ కార్చిచ్చులో 48 కోట్ల మూగజీవాలు మృత్యువాతపడ్డాయి. ఈ భయంకరమైన అగ్నికీలలో చిక్కుకొని 25 మంది సజీవదహనంకాగా వందలాది మంది గల్లంతయ్యారు. కొందరు ఈ అగ్ని కీలల నుంచి తప్పించుకోవడానికి భూమి లోపల గుంతలలోకి (అండర్ గ్రౌండ్) వెళ్లిపోయారు. అటవీ చెలరేగిన అగ్ని ప్రమాదంలో వందల మంది గాయపడ్డారు. సహాయక చర్యలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. అడిలైడ్ చుట్టు పక్కల ప్రాంతాలు పొగతో కమ్ముకున్నాయి. అడిలైడ్ కు విమాన రాకపోకలను నిలిపివేశారు. వందల ఇండ్లు, ఆస్తుల కాలిపోయాయని స్థానిక మీడియా వెల్లడించింది.

25 Members Dead in Wild Fire accident in Australia,Sooty rain fell down the east coast, from Sydney to Melbourne, with “torrential” rain reported in some parts of New South Wales

The Confronting & heartbreaking images coming out of #Australia right now. Please help & keep up the momentum on saving our precious #wildlife #AustralianBushfire pic.twitter.com/TtgEsZY80H

This is the face of #ClimateChange. 🔥🌏🔥

The #AustralianFires have killed over half a billion animals. 😢

The carbon emissions are off the charts. 💨

And PM #Scummo has signed two more coal plants to be built?! 💔

We must act today to save tomorrow!pic.twitter.com/tAzDkDlgfH

— Vɛɠąŋɨƈ🕊️ (@vegix) January 5, 2020