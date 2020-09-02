Home జాతీయ వార్తలు పబ్జీపై నిషేధం విధించిన కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం

India Bans 118 mobile apps including PUBG

న్యూఢిల్లీ: కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంది. భారత్ లో పబ్జీతో పాటు 118 చైనా మొబైల్ యాప్స్ పై నిషేధం విధించింది. ఇటీవల టిక్ టాక్ తో పాటు చైనాకు చెందిన పలు యాపులను కేంద్రం బ్యాన్ చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. గూగుల్, యాపిల్ ప్లేస్టోర్ నుంచి పబ్జీని తొలగించింది. దేశంలో పబ్జీని దాదాపు 70కోట్ల మంది డౌన్ లోడ్ చేసుకున్నారు. దేశ సార్వభౌమత్వం, సమగ్రతకు విఘాతం కలిగిస్తున్నాయనే కారణంతోనే నిషేధం విధిస్తున్నట్టు కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం తెలిపింది.

