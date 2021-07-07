Home తాజా వార్తలు మహేంద్ర బాహుబలి…. హ్యాపీ బర్త్ డే

మహేంద్ర బాహుబలి…. హ్యాపీ బర్త్ డే

Mahendra singh dhoni birth day

హైదరాబాద్: టీమిండియా మాజీ కెప్టెన్ మహేంద్ర సింగ్ ధోనీ 40వ పుట్టిన రోజు వేడుకలు ఘనంగా జరుపుకుంటున్నాడు. కెప్టెన్‌గా ధోనీ ఎన్నో రికార్డులు సృష్టించాడు. రెండు వరల్డ్ కప్‌లతో పాటు మూడు ఐసిసి ట్రోపిలు అందించాడు. ఇండియన్ క్రికెట్‌లో సచిన్ తరువాత ధోనీకే అంత పేరు వచ్చింది. ప్రముఖులు, రాజకీయ నాయకులు, అభిమానులు ధోనీకి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. మాజీ కెప్టెన్ గంగూలీ ఎలా గెలవాలో నేర్పిస్తే ధోనీ గెలుపును అలవాటుగా మార్చాడని మాజీ క్రికెటర్ మహ్మద్ కైఫ్ ప్రశంసించారు. ఇద్దరికి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. గంగూలీ బర్త్ డే జులై 8.

