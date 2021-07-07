మహేంద్ర బాహుబలి…. హ్యాపీ బర్త్ డే

హైదరాబాద్: టీమిండియా మాజీ కెప్టెన్ మహేంద్ర సింగ్ ధోనీ 40వ పుట్టిన రోజు వేడుకలు ఘనంగా జరుపుకుంటున్నాడు. కెప్టెన్‌గా ధోనీ ఎన్నో రికార్డులు సృష్టించాడు. రెండు వరల్డ్ కప్‌లతో పాటు మూడు ఐసిసి ట్రోపిలు అందించాడు. ఇండియన్ క్రికెట్‌లో సచిన్ తరువాత ధోనీకే అంత పేరు వచ్చింది. ప్రముఖులు, రాజకీయ నాయకులు, అభిమానులు ధోనీకి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. మాజీ కెప్టెన్ గంగూలీ ఎలా గెలవాలో నేర్పిస్తే ధోనీ గెలుపును అలవాటుగా మార్చాడని మాజీ క్రికెటర్ మహ్మద్ కైఫ్ ప్రశంసించారు. ఇద్దరికి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. గంగూలీ బర్త్ డే జులై 8.

There’s a reason they call him Captain Cool 😎 On his birthday, relive some of MS Dhoni’s greatest calls as @BCCI skipper 👨‍✈‍ pic.twitter.com/8nK5hvTuWM — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

🤩 A TRUE INSPIRATION! Faster than light behind the stumps and the architect of so many memorable victories and performances – @msdhoni 🇮🇳 Thank you for everything, Mahi Bhai – MS Dhoni's Bharat Army forever ♥️ 📷 Getty • #msdhoni #happybirthdaymsdhoni #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/oBL3f372Xh — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 7, 2021

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni ❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/qeLExrMonJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2021

Mahi Bhai wishing you a very Happy Birthday!! A great friend in a captain!🙌 Hope you have the best day and a great year ahead!! 🎂 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cjflB6hd8N — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 6, 2021