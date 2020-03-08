శాసన సభలో బడ్జెట్ ను ప్రవేశపెట్టనున్న హరీష్

హైదరాబాద్: ఆదివారం ఉభయ సభల్లో తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం వార్షిక బడ్జెట్‌ను ప్రవేశపెట్టనుంది. ఉదయం 11.30 గంటలకు శాసన సభలో ఆర్థిక మంత్రి హరీష్ రావు , శాసన మండలిలో మంత్రి వేముల ప్రశాంత్ రెడ్డి బడ్జెట్‌ను ప్రవేశ పెట్టనున్నారు. తొలి సారి శాసన సభలో మంత్రి హరీష్ రావు బడ్జెట్‌ను ప్రవేశపెడుతున్నారు.

Telangana government will introduce annual budget in the House of Commons on Sunday. Finance Minister Harish Rao will introduce the budget in the Legislative Council at 11.30 am and Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy will introduce the budget in the Legislative Council. Minister Harish Rao is to introduce the budget in the Assembly for the first time.