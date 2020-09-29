ముంబయి: బాలీవుడ్ నటి పాయల్‌ఘోష్ తనకు న్యాయం చేయాలని కోరుతూ మహారాష్ట్ర గవర్నర్ బిఎస్ కోశ్యారికి ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు. మంగళవారం కేంద్రమంత్రి రామ్‌దాస్ అథవాలేతో కలిసి ముంబయిలోని రాజ్‌భవన్‌కు వెళ్లిన పాయల్ గవర్నర్‌కు వినతిపత్రం అందించారు. సినీ నిర్మాత అనురాగ్‌కాశ్యప్‌ను అరెస్ట్ చేయాలని ఆమె డిమాండ్ చేశారు. ఏడేళ్ల క్రితం కాశ్యప్ తనపై అత్యాచారానికి పాల్పడ్డారని పాయల్ ఆరోపిస్తున్నారు.

Had a great meeting with honorable @maha_governor Shri @BSKoshyari Sir 🙏🏼. He had supported me and we have to go all the way. The naysayers will be there but I will not stop, not stop and not stop. Bring it on!! pic.twitter.com/76OANU9x5Y

— Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 29, 2020