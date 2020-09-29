Home తాజా వార్తలు ‘న్యాయం చేయండి’: మహారాష్ట్ర గవర్నర్‌కు నటి పాయల్ వినతి..

ముంబయి: బాలీవుడ్ నటి పాయల్‌ఘోష్ తనకు న్యాయం చేయాలని కోరుతూ మహారాష్ట్ర గవర్నర్ బిఎస్ కోశ్యారికి ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు. మంగళవారం కేంద్రమంత్రి రామ్‌దాస్ అథవాలేతో కలిసి ముంబయిలోని రాజ్‌భవన్‌కు వెళ్లిన పాయల్ గవర్నర్‌కు వినతిపత్రం అందించారు. సినీ నిర్మాత అనురాగ్‌కాశ్యప్‌ను అరెస్ట్ చేయాలని ఆమె డిమాండ్ చేశారు. ఏడేళ్ల క్రితం కాశ్యప్ తనపై అత్యాచారానికి పాల్పడ్డారని పాయల్ ఆరోపిస్తున్నారు.

Actress Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra Governor

