Monday, January 22, 2024
Homeతాజా వార్తలు
తాజా వార్తలుసినిమాస్పెషల్ ఆర్టికల్స్

అయోధ్యలో సినీ ప్రముఖుల సందడి..

67
- Advertisement -
Chiranjeevi Family Attends to Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha
- Advertisement -

అయోధ్యలో బాలరాముడి ప్రాణ ప్రతిష్ట వేడుకలో ఇండియన్ సినీ ప్రముఖులు పాల్గొని సందడి చేశారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి తన భార్య సురేఖ, తనయుడు మెగా పవర్ స్టార్ రామ్ చరణ్, బాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ స్టార్ అమితాబచ్చన్, అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్, తమిళ సూపర్ స్టార్ రజినీ కాంత్, పవన్ కళ్యాన్, విరాట్ కోహ్లీ-అనుష్క శర్మ దంపతులు, బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ కపుల్స్ రన్ బీర్-అలియా భట్, విక్కీ కౌశల్-కత్రీనా కైఫ్, నటి కంగనా రనౌత్ లతోపాటు వ్యాపారవేత్తలు అనిల్ అంబానీ, ముఖేష్ అంబానీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులు తదితరులు హాజరయ్యారు.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
ఈ ఫోటో వెనక పెద్ద కథే ఉంది!
Next article
ఫంక్షన్ లో డాన్స్ అదరగొట్టిన సాయి పల్లవి!..(వీడియో)

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

కాంగ్రెస్సోళ్లు అప్పుడే ఉలికి పడుతున్నారు.. కేసీఆర్ వస్తే ఇంకెలా ఉంటుందో: కెటిఆర్

పన్నెండేళ్ల మూగ, చెవిటి బాలికపై అత్యాచారం

అయోధ్యకు మోహన్ లాల్ ఎందుకు వెళ్లలేదంటే…

అనారోగ్యంతో ఆస్పత్రిలో చేరిన ప్రముఖ నటుడు

ప్రాణ ప్రతిష్ఠ కార్యక్రమాన్నిసెలబ్రేట్ చేసుకున్న పాక్ క్రికెటర్!

ఫంక్షన్ లో డాన్స్ అదరగొట్టిన సాయి పల్లవి!..(వీడియో)

ఈ ఫోటో వెనక పెద్ద కథే ఉంది!

ఇంగ్లండ్ తో రెండు టెస్టులకు కోహ్లీ దూరం

అయోధ్య రామ మందిరంలో 392 స్తంభాలు

ఇక అయోధ్యలో కర్ఫ్యూలు ఉండవు, కాల్పులు జరగవు

మన దేశ సంస్కృతికి రాముడే మూలం: మోడీ

అయోధ్యలో ఆకట్టుకుంటున్న బాలరాముడు! (వీడియో)

రేపటినుంచి భక్తులకు బాలరాముడి దర్శనం

గుడిలోనికి రాకుండా అడ్డుకున్నారు: రాహుల్

జర్మనీకి వెళ్లిన మహేష్‌బాబు…. అతడి కోసమేనా?

పూర్తైన ప్రాణప్రతిష్ఠ

హైదరాబాద్ కు చేరుకున్న మంత్రి శ్రీధర్ బాబు

బుమ్రా కంటే గొప్ప బౌలర్‌నని చెప్పిన అండర్ 19 బౌలర్

నేడు సెలవు ప్రకటించాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు

భద్రాచలంలో రాములోరి శోభాయాత్ర

రామభక్తులతో కిటకిటలాడుతున్న టైమ్స్  స్క్వేర్ కూడలి!

వ్యూహం మూవీకి మరో ఎదురుదెబ్బ

టెస్టుల్లో ధోని రికార్డు బద్దలుకొట్టనున్న రోహిత్

బాలరాముని ప్రాణప్రతిష్ఠకు అద్వానీ, జోషి దూరం…

అయోధ్యలో దృశ్యాలు…

ముగిసిన రేవంత్ రెడ్డి విదేశీ పర్యటన…

తిరుపతిలో బోల్తా పడిన బస్సు

అయోధ్యలో… భారీ భద్రత

అయోధ్యలో ఆధ్యాత్మిక శోభ

విఐపిలకు 20 వేల ప్యాకెట్ల ‘మహాప్రసాద్’ సిద్ధం

అయోధ్య నగరం…. రామభక్త సాగరం

మీకు బజ్‌బాల్ ఉంటే… మాకు విరాట్‌బాల్ ఉంది: సన్నీ

ట్రాన్స్‌జెండర్‌ను పెళ్లి చేసుకున్న యువకుడు

అభివృద్ధికి అన్వేషణ

జై శ్రీరామ్ …నేడే భవ్య మందిరంలోకి బాల రాముడు

రూ.41 కోట్ల హెరాయిన్ స్వాధీనం

జెఇఇ మెయిన్ పేపర్-2 అడ్మిట్ కార్డులు విడుదల

త్వరలో కరీంనగర్‌లో కెసిఆర్ మకాం

వచ్చే నెలలో ఎన్నికల నోటిఫికేషన్

ప్రభుత్వ సలహాదారులుగా ముగ్గురు

© 2014 - 2023 Mana Telangana. All Rights Reserved.