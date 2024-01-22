అయోధ్యలో సినీ ప్రముఖుల సందడి..

- Advertisement -

అయోధ్యలో బాలరాముడి ప్రాణ ప్రతిష్ట వేడుకలో ఇండియన్ సినీ ప్రముఖులు పాల్గొని సందడి చేశారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి తన భార్య సురేఖ, తనయుడు మెగా పవర్ స్టార్ రామ్ చరణ్, బాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ స్టార్ అమితాబచ్చన్, అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్, తమిళ సూపర్ స్టార్ రజినీ కాంత్, పవన్ కళ్యాన్, విరాట్ కోహ్లీ-అనుష్క శర్మ దంపతులు, బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ కపుల్స్ రన్ బీర్-అలియా భట్, విక్కీ కౌశల్-కత్రీనా కైఫ్, నటి కంగనా రనౌత్ లతోపాటు వ్యాపారవేత్తలు అనిల్ అంబానీ, ముఖేష్ అంబానీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులు తదితరులు హాజరయ్యారు.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/wJFUsLPjXJ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/0KCYCaQz9R — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/k4T95PvXkY — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Superstar Rajinikanth arrives at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/1ii6iCsdQ1 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024