భీవండిలో భవనం కూలి 8 మంది మృతి

ముంబయి: మహారాష్ట్రలోని భీవండిలో ఘోర ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. పటేల్ కంపౌండ్ ప్రాంతంలో సోమవారం తెల్లవారుజామున మూడంతస్థుల భవనం కూలిపోవడంతో ఎనిమిది మంది ఘటనా స్థలంలోనే చనిపోయారు. స్థానికులు 25 మందిని కాపాడారు. శిథిలాల కింద మరో 25 మంది చిక్కుకొని ఉంటారని మున్సిపల్ అధికారులు భావిస్తున్నారు. ఎన్ డిఆర్ఎఫ్ బృందం ఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకొని సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టింది.

 

 

 

 

