న్యూఢిల్లీ : యూనిఫైడ్ పేమెంట్స్ ఇంట‌ర్‌ఫేస్‌(యూపిఐ)ని అప్‌గ్రేడ్ చేస్తున్న నేప‌థ్యంలో రాత్రి ఒంటి గంట నుంచి తెల్ల‌వారుజామున 3 గంట‌ల మ‌ధ్య‌లో చెల్లింపులు చేయొద్ద‌ని నేష‌న‌ల్ పేమెంట్ కార్పొరేష‌న్ ఆఫ్ ఇండియా(ఎన్‌పిసిఐ) యుపిఐ యూజ‌‌ర్ల‌కు సూచించింది. అయితే అది ఎన్ని రోజుల‌నేది ఎన్‌పిసిఐ చెప్ప‌లేదు. కొద్ది రోజుల పాటు యూజ‌ర్లు అసౌక‌ర్యానికి గుర‌య్యే అవ‌కాశం ఉందని, చెల్లింపుల విష‌యంలో ముందే ప్లాన్ చేసుకోవాల‌ని నేష‌న‌ల్ పేమెంట్ కార్పొరేష‌న్ ఆఫ్ ఇండియా సూచించింది.

To create a better architecture for the growth of UPI transactions, the UPI platform will be under an upgradation process for next few days from 1AM – 3AM.

Users may face inconvenience, so we urge you all to plan your payments. pic.twitter.com/oZ5A8AWqAB

— India Be Safe. India Pay Digital. (@NPCI_NPCI) January 21, 2021