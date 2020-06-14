‘దయచేసి ఇది అబద్ధమని చెప్పండి’.. సుశాంత్ మృతి పట్ల క్రికెటర్ల సంతాపం

ముంబయి: బాలీవుడ్ యంగ్ హీరో సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్‌పుత్(34) ఆదివారం ముంబయిలోని తన నివాసంలో ఉరివేసుకొని ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకున్నాడు. దీంతో సుశాంత్ అర్థాంతరంగా ఈ లోకాన్ని విడిచి వెళ్లడాన్ని సినీ ప్రముఖులు, టీమిండియా క్రికెటర్లు, మాజీలు జీర్ణించుకోలేకపోతున్నారు. సుశాంత్ మృతి పట్ల తమ బాధను తెలుపుతూ ట్వీట్టర్ ద్వారా సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

సుశాంత్ మరణ వార్తతో షాక్ గురయ్యా. అతనిక లేడని తెలిశాక బాధపడ్డా. ఎంతో ప్రతిభావండైన యువ నటుడు. అతని కుటుంబానికి, స్నేహితులకు ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నా. అతని ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి.- సచిన్

జీవితం చాలా సున్నితమైనది. ఇతరులు ఏం చేస్తున్నారో మనకి తెలియదు. దయగా ఉండండి. ఓం శాంతి.- సెహ్వాగ్

దయచేసి ఇది అబద్దమని చెప్పండి. సుశాంత్ లేడన్న వార్తను నమ్మలేక పోతున్నా. అతడి కుటుంబానికి సంతాపం తెలుపుతున్నా. చాలా బాధాకరం.- హర్భజన్‌ సింగ్‌

సుశాంత్‌ సింగ్‌ మరణవార్త కలచివేసింది. అతని ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి. అతని కుటుంబానికి, స్నేహితులకు శక్తినివ్వాలని దేవుడిని కోరుకుంటున్నా.-‌ విరాట్‌ కోహ్లి

ఇది బాధ కలిగించే వార్త. నిజంగా బాధగా ఉంది. తెలివైన నటుడు సుశాంత్. అతని ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి.-‌ రోహిత్‌శర్మ

ఇది గుండె బద్దలైయ్యే వార్తా. సుశాంత్‌ ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి. అతడిని కొన్నిసార్లే కలిశాను. చాలా ఉల్లాసమైన వ్యక్తి. నా హృదయం అతడి కోసం రోధిస్తుంది.-‌ హార్దిక్‌ పాండ్య

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family🙏🙏 Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020

This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/eGImqT7SNN — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

Extremely heartbreaking news 💔 Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput. Met him a few times and he was such a jovial guy. Strength to all his loved ones. My heart cries for him. pic.twitter.com/4MkmFpeLXz — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 14, 2020

