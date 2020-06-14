Home తాజా వార్తలు ‘దయచేసి ఇది అబద్ధమని చెప్పండి’.. సుశాంత్ మృతి పట్ల క్రికెటర్ల సంతాపం

‘దయచేసి ఇది అబద్ధమని చెప్పండి’.. సుశాంత్ మృతి పట్ల క్రికెటర్ల సంతాపం

Sushant

ముంబయి: బాలీవుడ్ యంగ్ హీరో సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్‌పుత్(34) ఆదివారం ముంబయిలోని తన నివాసంలో ఉరివేసుకొని ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకున్నాడు. దీంతో సుశాంత్ అర్థాంతరంగా ఈ లోకాన్ని విడిచి వెళ్లడాన్ని సినీ ప్రముఖులు, టీమిండియా క్రికెటర్లు, మాజీలు జీర్ణించుకోలేకపోతున్నారు. సుశాంత్ మృతి పట్ల తమ బాధను తెలుపుతూ ట్వీట్టర్ ద్వారా సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

సుశాంత్ మరణ వార్తతో షాక్ గురయ్యా. అతనిక లేడని తెలిశాక బాధపడ్డా. ఎంతో ప్రతిభావండైన యువ నటుడు. అతని కుటుంబానికి, స్నేహితులకు ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నా. అతని ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి.- సచిన్

జీవితం చాలా సున్నితమైనది. ఇతరులు ఏం చేస్తున్నారో మనకి తెలియదు. దయగా ఉండండి. ఓం శాంతి.- సెహ్వాగ్

దయచేసి ఇది అబద్దమని చెప్పండి. సుశాంత్ లేడన్న వార్తను నమ్మలేక పోతున్నా. అతడి కుటుంబానికి సంతాపం తెలుపుతున్నా. చాలా బాధాకరం.-  హర్భజన్‌ సింగ్‌ 

సుశాంత్‌ సింగ్‌ మరణవార్త కలచివేసింది. అతని ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి. అతని కుటుంబానికి, స్నేహితులకు శక్తినివ్వాలని దేవుడిని కోరుకుంటున్నా.-‌ విరాట్‌ కోహ్లి

ఇది బాధ కలిగించే వార్త. నిజంగా బాధగా ఉంది. తెలివైన నటుడు సుశాంత్. అతని ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి.-‌ రోహిత్‌శర్మ

ఇది గుండె బద్దలైయ్యే వార్తా. సుశాంత్‌ ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి. అతడిని కొన్నిసార్లే కలిశాను. చాలా ఉల్లాసమైన వ్యక్తి. నా హృదయం అతడి కోసం రోధిస్తుంది.-‌ హార్దిక్‌ పాండ్య

 

Team India Cricketers Condoles to Sushant's Death

 

 

