ఢిల్లీ సిఎంగా కేజ్రీవాల్ ప్రమాణం

 

ఢిల్లీ: ఢిల్లీ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేశారు. వరుసగా మూడోసారి ఢిల్లీ పీఠాన్ని కేజ్రీవాల్ అధిష్టించారు. రాంలీలా మైదానంలో ధన్యవాద్ ఢిల్లీ పేరుతో క్రేజీవాల్ ప్రమాణ స్వీకార కార్యక్రమం ప్రారంభమైంది. కేజ్రీవాల్, మంత్రులతో ఢిల్లీ లెఫ్టినెంట్ గవర్నర అనిల్ బైజల్ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయించారు. మంత్రులుగా మనీశ్ సిసోడియా, సత్యేందర్ జైన్, గోపాల్ రాయ్, కైలాష్ గహ్లోత్, ఇమ్రాన్ హుస్సేన్, రాజేంద్ర గౌతమ్ ప్రమాణం చేశారు.

 

 

 

Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister

 

 

 

 

 

