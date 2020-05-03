Home జాతీయ వార్తలు వారి త్యాగాలను మరువలేం.. ఎన్‌కౌంట‌ర్‌పై ప్రధాని మోడీ ట్వీట్

MODI

 

న్యూఢిల్లీ‌: హంద్వారాలో జరిగిన ఎన్‌కౌంట‌ర్‌లో అమ‌రులైన ఐదుగురు సైనికుల‌కు ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ నివాళులర్పించారు. దేశం కోసం పోరాడిన సైనికుల ధైర్య‌సాహ‌సాలు, త్యాగాల‌ను ఎన్న‌టికీ మ‌ర‌చిపోలేమని ప్రధాని మోడీ అ‌న్నారు. ఎంతో దీక్ష‌తో వారు దేశానికి సేవ చేశారని, దేశ పౌరుల‌ను ర‌క్షించేందుకు నిరంత‌రం శ్ర‌మించార‌న్నారు. అమర జ‌వాన్ల కుటుంబాలు, మిత్రుల‌కు ఈ సందర్భంగా ట్వీట్టర్ ద్వారా ప్ర‌ధాని సంతాపం తెలిపారు. మంగళవారం జ‌మ్మూక‌శ్మీర్‌లో కుప్వారా జిల్లాలోని హంద్వారాలో జ‌రిగిన ఎన్‌కౌంట‌ర్‌లో కల్న‌ల్, మేజర్ లతోపాటు మరో ఇద్దరు సైనికులు, ఓ కాశ్మీర్ ఎస్ఐ మరణించారు.

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Soldiers Martyred in Handwara 

