హైదరాబాద్: టాలీవుడ్ డైరెక్టర్ గుణశేఖర్ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ప్రతిష్టాత్మక మూవీ ‘శాకుంత‌లం’లో స్టైలీష్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్ ముద్దుల కూతురు అర్హ నటిస్తోంది. ఈ మూవీలో భరతుడు అనే కీలక పాత్ర చేస్తున్న అర్హ ప్రస్తుతం షూటింగ్ లో పాల్గొంటుంది. తాజాగా తన కూతురు ప‌ర్‌ఫార్మెన్స్ చూసేందుకు భార్య స్నేహా రెడ్డి, కొడుకు అయాన్ తో కలిసి బన్నీ ‘శాకుంత‌లం’ సెట్స్ కు వెళ్లాడు. ఈ సందర్భంగా తీసిన ఫోటలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. కాగా, ఈ మూవీలో శాకుంత‌లగా సమంత నటిస్తుండగా, మలయాళ యంగ్ హీరో దుశ్యంతుడిగా నటిస్తున్నాడు. భారీ బడ్జెట్ తో ఓ దృశ్యం కావ్యంగా ఈ మూవీని గుణశేఖర్ స్వయంగా నిర్మిస్తూ రూపొందిస్తున్నాడు.

#IconStaar @alluarjun pays a surprise visit to his daughter #AlluArha on the sets of #Shaakuntalam. He also interacted with the cast and crew and wished them the best.@Samanthaprabhu2 @Gunasekhar1 @ActorDevMohan @neelima_guna @DilRajuProdctns @GunaaTeamworks pic.twitter.com/LtstOTYiUl

— BARaju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) August 7, 2021