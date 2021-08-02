Home తాజా వార్తలు ‘గ్రీన్ ఇండియా ఛాలెంజ్‌’: మొక్క‌లు నాటిన మీరాబాయి చాను..

హైదరాబాద్: ఇటీవల టోక్యో ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో రజత పతకం సాధించిన మీరాబాయి చాను సోమవారం మ‌ణిపూర్‌లో గ్రీన్ ఇండియా ఛాలెంజ్‌ కార్యాక్రమంలో పాల్గొని మొక్క‌లు నాటారు. ప‌ర్యావ‌ర‌ణాన్ని ప‌రిర‌క్షించాల్సిన బాధ్య‌త మ‌నంద‌రిపై ఉంద‌ని మీరా అన్నారు. ప్ర‌తిష్టాత్మ‌కంగా చేప‌ట్టిన గ్రీన్ ఇండియా ఛాలెంజ్‌లో భాగంగా మొక్కలు నాటిన మీరాబాయిని ఈ సందర్భంగా ఎంపి జోగిన‌ప‌ల్లి సంతోష్ కుమార్ అభినందించారు. ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో సిల్వ‌ర్ మెడ‌ల్ సాధించి దేశం గర్వపడేలా చేసిన మీరా, పర్యావరణాన్ని కాపాడేందుకు మొక్క‌లు నాటి ఆద‌ర్శంగా నిలిచిందని ఎంపి సంతోష్ కుమార్ అన్నారు.

