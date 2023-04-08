హైదరాబాద్: తెలుగు సూపర్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్ 41వ పుట్టిన రోజు నేడు. పుష్ప సినిమాతో ఆయన మరో మెట్టు పైకి ఎక్కారు. ఆయన ఆత్మీయులు, అభిమానులు పుట్టిన రోజు సందర్భంగా అల్లు అర్జున్ను అభినందించారు. వారిలో చిరంజీవి, సమంత, సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్, రష్మిక మందన్న తదితరులున్నారు. చాలా మంది ట్వీట్ల ద్వారా కూడా అభినందిస్తున్నారు.
Happy Birthday Dear Bunny @alluarjun !
Many Happy Returns!! 💐💐
Also The First Look of #Pushpa2TheRule Rocks!
All The Very Best!!
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2023
Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjun
The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele
Sending you lots of love sir ❤️ pic.twitter.com/taQO3pRtdu
— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 8, 2023