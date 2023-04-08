Saturday, April 8, 2023
అల్లు అర్జున్‌కు పుట్టిన రోజు అభినందనలు

Allu Arjun
హైదరాబాద్: తెలుగు సూపర్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్ 41వ పుట్టిన రోజు నేడు. పుష్ప సినిమాతో ఆయన మరో మెట్టు పైకి ఎక్కారు. ఆయన ఆత్మీయులు, అభిమానులు పుట్టిన రోజు సందర్భంగా అల్లు అర్జున్‌ను అభినందించారు. వారిలో చిరంజీవి, సమంత, సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్, రష్మిక మందన్న తదితరులున్నారు. చాలా మంది ట్వీట్ల ద్వారా కూడా అభినందిస్తున్నారు.

Sam39s IG Story

 

