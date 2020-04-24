సచిన్ కు బర్త్ డే శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ

ముంబయి: 47వ జన్మదినోత్సవం జరుపుకుంటున్న మాస్టర్ బ్లాస్టర్ సచిన్ టెండూల్కర్‌కు ప్రముఖులు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ఐసిసి, బిసిసిఐ క్రికెట్ సంస్థలు కూడా సచిన్ జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపాయి. తెలంగాణ నుంచి చిరంజీవి, మంత్రి కెటిఆర్ సచిన్ పుట్టిన రోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. కలకాలం హాయిగా జీవించాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నానని కెటిఆర్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. రానున్న తరాలకు కూడా మీరే స్ఫూర్తి అంటూ చిరు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. అంతర్జాతీయంగా టెస్టులు, వన్డేలు, టి-20లలో సచిన్ 34,357 పరుగులు చేయడమే కాకుండా 100 శతకాలు కూడా బాదాడు. కరోనా వైరస్ నేపథ్యంలో జన్మదిన వేడుకలకు దూరంగా ఉండాలని అభిమానులకు సచిన్ పిలుపునిచ్చారు. ఏప్రిల్ 24, 1973లో సచిన్ జన్మించాడు.

As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008.

He dedicated this ton – 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday 🍰 🎁 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/dgBdlbCtU7

— BCCI (@BCCI) April 23, 2020