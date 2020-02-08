టాస్ గెలిచి ఫీల్డింగ్ ఎంచుకున్న భారత్

అక్లాండ్: భారత్-న్యూజిలాండ్ మధ్య జరుగుతున్న రెండో వన్డేలో టాస్ గెలిచి భారత్ ఫీల్డింగ్ ఎంచుకుంది. కివీస్ మూడు ఓవర్లలో వికెట్లు కోల్పోకుండా నాలుగు పరుగులు చేసింది. ప్రస్తుతం క్రీజులో గుప్తిల్(1), నికోలస్(2) పరుగులు చేశారు. ఇప్పటికే తొలి వన్డేలో కివీస్ గెలిచి 1-0తో ముందంజలో ఉంది. ఈ వన్డేలో గెలిచి భారత ప్రతీకారం తీర్చుకోవాలని చూస్తోంది.
India won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international
between India and New Zealand. The Kiwis scored four runs without losing
wickets in three overs. Guptill (1) and Nicholas (2) are currently in
the crease. The Kiwis have already won 1-0 in the first ODI. India are
looking to take revenge on this one-day win.