వైఎస్ షర్మిల కుమారుడి వివాహ వేడుక…. (వీడియో)

జైపూర్: రాజస్థాన్‌లోని జోధ్‌పూర్‌లో ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షురాలు వైఎస్ షర్మిల కుమారుడు రాజారెడ్డి-ప్రియల వివాహ వేడుక అంగరంగా వైభవంగా జరిగింది. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి వైఎస్ విజయమ్మతో పాటు బంధుమిత్రులు, స్నేహితులు, తదితరులు హాజరయ్యారు. తన కుమారుడి పెళ్లికి సంబంధించిన వీడియోను వైఎస్ షర్మిల ఎక్స్‌లో ఆమె ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

The most beautiful couple, made for each other, steps into the marital bliss, and I could feel my father, Late Dr YSR showering his blessings from the Heaven. Solemn, yet splendid, the occasion is here to be etched on our hearts forever. I greet the couple that they be blessed… pic.twitter.com/3MAYhKpBcY

Yet another happiest moment in my life as a mother..The moment that was waited for has arrived at last, with wishes and blessings of the dear ones and the infinite mercy of the Almighty. Some wonderful memories to be stored and cherished forever, as my son gets married to the… pic.twitter.com/7mzPVCr50l

— YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) February 18, 2024