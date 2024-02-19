Monday, February 19, 2024
వైఎస్ షర్మిల కుమారుడి వివాహ వేడుక…. (వీడియో)

4
YS Sharmila son marriage
జైపూర్: రాజస్థాన్‌లోని జోధ్‌పూర్‌లో ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షురాలు వైఎస్ షర్మిల కుమారుడు రాజారెడ్డి-ప్రియల వివాహ వేడుక అంగరంగా వైభవంగా జరిగింది. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి వైఎస్ విజయమ్మతో పాటు బంధుమిత్రులు, స్నేహితులు, తదితరులు హాజరయ్యారు. తన కుమారుడి పెళ్లికి సంబంధించిన వీడియోను వైఎస్ షర్మిల ఎక్స్‌లో ఆమె ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

 



